Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: March 13, 2025 0 Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte A flower head on Main Street near 4th Avenue. (Photo by DC Miller) Photo by Luke Angelis Photo by Gary Olson
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.