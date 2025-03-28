Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: March 27, 2025 0 A hint of a rainbow Thursday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Blooms at Salish Crossing. (Photo by Mary Dizon) No cars allowed on Edmonds beaches? This realistic-looking remote-controlled model was spotted by photographer Doug Parrott at Marina Beach Thursday. Flowering tree on 2nd Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Lorraine Leclerc Photo by Ted Taylor
