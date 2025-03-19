Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 28 seconds ago 0 Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ted Taylor A great blue heron, after sunset, on the platform of the coho fish pen below the Edmonds Fishing Pier. Waiting for an escapee? (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.