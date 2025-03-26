Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: March 25, 2025 2 Early morning fog by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Alexa Severtsen Fog bow. (Photo by Susan Manning) Photo by Peter Shepperd Looking west from Stamm Park, a view of the low fog covering Puget Sound. (Photo by Matthew Irby) Photo by Jane Monahan Photo by Ted Taylor Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) At Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Denise Meade) Edmonds Marsh flowers. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Hundreds of migrating Brant geese congregating along the length of Brackett’s Landing North. (Photo by Bob Sears) Photo by Anne Stein Photo by Lee Lageschulte
