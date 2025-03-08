Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating 99 years Posted: March 7, 2025 0 Edmonds resident Ed Webster (standing in blue) celebrated his 99th birthday with his two sons and a group of friends at Claire’s Restaurant Friday. (Photo by Ken Pickle)
