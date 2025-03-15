Scene in Edmonds: Lunar eclipse Thursday Posted: March 14, 2025 14 Two Edmonds photographers captured the start of Thursday night’s lunar eclipse as the Earth’s shadow began to move across the face of the moon. Photo by Niall McShane Photo by Sherman Page.
