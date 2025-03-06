Second city-sponsored regional fire authority forum explores tax, service level implications

The second of five City of Edmonds-sponsored forums regarding a proposal to annex Edmonds into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) drew nearly 60 attendees — more than 40 in person and 17 via Zoom — to the City Hall Brackett Room Wednesday evening.

The goal was to provide residents with information in advance of the upcoming April 22 annexation vote. Participants included Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, City Council President Neil Tibbott, South County Fire Chief Bob Eastman, and South County Fire Communications Director Christie Veley.

Also present was Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle, who lent her expertise to clarify tax implications of levies and fire benefit charges, and the impact on those benefitting from the senior, low-income and handicapped tax exemption.

“Welcome and thank you for coming out tonight,” Rosen began as he greeted the group. “This is number two of a series of sessions called ‘Annexation Answers, What the RFA Vote Means to You.’ We call them that because this is about you. Each of you gets to make the decision for or against annexation, and we want to make sure that you have the information you need to make that decision in the best way for you.”

Fire Communications Director Christie Veley echoed the mayor’s comments.

“South County Fire has been serving the community of Edmonds for 15 years now; since 2010 we’ve done so under a contract,” she said. “We love serving the people of Edmonds, and we appreciate you guys having us here tonight to talk about some of the questions that we have been getting about this measure.

“We want you to know that is your decision,” she continued. “We are not here to tell you what decision to make. We’re here to share with you information and hopefully answer your questions so that you can make the decision that you feel is right for you and your community.”

These remarks were followed by short presentations by Veley and Council President Tibbott using the same PowerPoint slides and covering the same ground as in the previous forum held on Feb. 27.

Next on the agenda were questions and comments from the audience. In the interest of giving everyone the opportunity to speak, questioners were limited to an initial two minutes, with the opportunity to return to the microphone after others had spoken to complete their initial points, or add new ones.

Several questions focused on the benefit charge as a funding mechanism used by South County Fire to supplement their property tax revenue. It is keyed to differences in the cost/effort to fight fires in different types of buildings. A few main points about the benefit charge as explained by city and fire officials are as follows:

The benefit charge is not based on the assessed value of the property, but rather on the size, use and risk of the structure on the property.

A single-family home would pay less in the benefit charge than a large commercial property, as it takes fewer firefighter resources to respond to a home.

The benefit charge can comprise up to 60% of South County Fire’s budget, though currently it is just over 7%.

The South County Fire Board of Fire Commissioners determines the benefit charge rate each year after a public hearing.

The benefit charge is intended to provide a more equitable way to fund fire and emergency services compared to solely relying on property taxes.

With property taxes comprising the RFA’s major funding source, several attendees asked about the impact on those qualifying for the senior, disabled and low-income tax exemption.

“The senior, disabled and low-income exemption gives you a break on your property taxes in a variety of ways; it’s not just for fire service,” explained County Assessor Linda Hjelle. “If you qualify, it freezes your currently assessed value so as the market increases, the value that you’re taxed on does not increase, it stays the same.”

“If you qualify for the program, you also will qualify for a break on the benefit charge,” she continued. “It’s a different calculation, but you do get a break in that fee as well.”

Hjelle went on to explain that there are three levels to tax exemption program keyed to the level of need.

“Level C is for folks who make you know the minimum amount to qualify for the program. Then there are two other levels. The two other levels reduce the assessed value of your property.”

In summary, Hjelle explained that senior tax exemption program provides property tax relief for qualifying senior, low income and disabled homeowners in Snohomish County. The key details are as follows:

There are three levels of the exemption program – A, B and C.

To qualify, homeowners must meet income limits, which are based on the county’s median income. The current income limit for Level C is $75,000.

For Level A, qualifying homeowners are exempt from paying excess levies and part of the state school levy. Their regular levies are also reduced by 60% of their assessed value.

For Level B, qualifying homeowners are exempt from excess levies and part of the state school levy. Their regular levies are reduced by 50% of their assessed value or $60,000, whichever is greater.

For Level C, qualifying homeowners are exempt from excess levies and part of the state school levy.

These exemptions would apply to both the city’s property taxes as well as the fire district’s taxes if annexation is approved.

Several questions were prompted by information provided on the Edmonds Can Do Better website by those advocating a no vote on annexation. In an effort to fact check some of the points, which she characterized as “questionable,” Resident Michelle Van Tassel asked city and fire officials for a reality check. These included the following questions and responses, paraphrased for brevity:

Q: RFA opponents say that we were only presented with one choice, annex to the RFA. Is this true?

A: Mayor Rosen responded that other choices considered and made public through the news media included restarting Edmonds’ city-run fire department, contracting for services with neighboring jurisdictions including Shoreline and Mukilteo, continuing to contract (at a higher cost) with the RFA, and forming a new RFA in partnership with other cities. He added that citizens had ample opportunity to learn about and comment on these options during the numerous council deliberations.

Q: RFA opponents say that one size does not fit all and that our community has different service needs than our neighbors. Is this true?

A: Fire Chief Eastman responded that base needs for fire and EMS are the same across the board.

Q: RFA opponents say that under the RFA Edmonds will not have a voice in the cost or management of fire and EMS. Is this true?

A: Veley and Eastman responded that under annexation Edmonds residents would vote directly on fire taxes and will have representation on the Board of Commissioners.

Q: RFA opponents say the RFA is a monopoly. Is this true?

A: Veley responded with an unequivocable no, saying the RFA is a government agency, not a monopoly.

Q: RFA opponents say that the RFA has withheld money due to Edmonds. Is this true?

A: Veley responded saying that this is not true.

Q: RFA opponents say the RFA cannot be trusted. Who is the RFA and are they outsiders?

A: Eastman responded that Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated Snohomish County, Edmonds’ neighbors, are part of the RFA. They are not outsiders.

Another questioner maintained that with Edmonds’ higher assessed property values, under the RFA our taxes would go up and those of neighboring cities in the RFA would go down, and “that’s why you’ll hear other municipalities wanting us to join because their taxes will go down.”

Veley responded that this is untrue, and that under the RFA, “everybody pays the same rate for the same service.”

Several others asked about the cost to extend Edmonds contract into 2026 should RFA fail at the polls and the funding model that would allow Edmonds to cover this additional cost.

To this point, Rosen emphasized that failing to pass the RFA annexation would have significant financial consequences for the city and its ability to maintain essential services. Key points are as follows:

1. The city would need to find an additional $6.5 million in the budget to cover the fire services contract, as that funding was assumed in the 2025 budget.

2. The city would also need to find an additional $8 million to cover the increased cost of the fire services contract, which is projected to rise from $12 million to around $20 million.

3. Without the additional revenue from the RFA annexation, the city would likely need to pursue another levy lift to cover these increased fire service costs, which could further burden Edmonds taxpayers.

Maria Montalvo, a member of the group designated by the city council to write the statement supporting RFA passage for the upcoming voters’ manual, added her perspective:

“It is simply not an option to continue contracting with the RFA for fire and EMS,” she said. “Partnering with a city like Mukilteo, which is in financial ruin and their fire department is really struggling, is not an option. Partnering with a city like Everett, which is 30 minutes away on a good traffic day, is not an option. The cost to enter an RFA with Shoreline, which is greater than the cost to join South County’s RFA…[will involve an additional] two or three years to just figure out and organize the new RFA.

“Much as I understand everybody’s concern…there truly aren’t other options,” she continued. “And it’s really important for us to understand that these [the other options] have been looked at, they have been considered, and there’s just no possibility for it. And I guess what worries me is that there’s so much noise and… negativity that it’s hard to even pull out the facts, because so much is being put out there.”

Additional questions concerned the GEMT (ground emergency medical transport) fees, ownership of the three Edmonds fire stations, the comparative cost per response call between Edmonds and other cities such as Vancouver, and the option of adopting a “pay as you go” model for fire and EMS.

Future town halls are scheduled as follows:

– Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

– Saturday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (7600 212th St. S.W.)

– Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

More information is available on the City of Edmonds Fire and EMS Annexation Ballot Info web page.