Sheryl Christine Johnson: Career registered nurse was known for her kindness, humor

Sheryl Christine Johnson

Sheryl Christine Johnson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 8th, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on February 29, 1944, in Medford, Oregon, Sheryl was a proud leap-year baby, and her life was one marked by deep love, hard work, and joyful moments with family and friends.

Sheryl was the beloved daughter of Jeanne Lewis and the cherished wife of the late Jon Michael Johnson who recently passed away in July of last year. In the 57 years of marriage together, they built a life filled with love and devotion to family. Sadly, Sheryl lost a daughter, Holly Johnson-Sullivan (age 42) in 2009. She is survived by her two children, Brian Johnson and Heather Johnson-Lucas, as well as her grandchildren Emily Sullivan-Oswald, Audrey Lucas, and Brooke Lucas. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Oliver Oswald, who brought her immense joy.

A career Registered Nurse, Sheryl dedicated much of her life to caring for others, specifically in retirement homes, where her compassion and dedication touched countless lives. She was a true caregiver in every sense of the word.

In her personal life, Sheryl found happiness in the simple pleasures. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, camping, RV-ing, and traveling. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting casinos, where she enjoyed the thrill of slot machines and the company of friends.

Sheryl’s kindness, sense of humor, and loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family takes comfort in knowing that her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire them in the years to come.

Sheryl’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and she will always be remembered with love and affection.