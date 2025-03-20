Shoreline man booked into jail for DUI after crash at Firdale Village early Thursday

A 24-year-old Shoreline man was booked into jail for DUI early Thursday morning after the minivan he was driving crashed into the side of Caravan Kebab restaurant in Firdale Village, Edmonds police said.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash, at 9711 Firdale Ave., just after midnight Thursday, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. There were no injuries.
