Snohomish County College Fair at Edmonds-Woodway HS April 24

High school students, families and community members are invited to the Snohomish County College Fair 2025 on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30–8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W.

Hosted by the Pacific Northwest Association of College Admission Counselors (PNACAC), this free, public event is an opportunity for high school students to explore higher education and career options.

What to expect:

– Connect with more than 100 colleges and universities from around the world.

– Learn about local community colleges, financial aid, scholarships and college-access programs.

– Get answers to all college and career-related questions in one location.

– Save time with StriveScan. Students can easily share their contact information with colleges using a barcode scan.

– Enjoy food from on-site food trucks.

For more information, visit the PNACAC website or contact College and Career Specialist Michelle Christensen by email at ChristensenM415@edmonds.wednet.edu or by phone: 425-431-6021.