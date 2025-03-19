Snohomish County Council approves ordinance to expand child care availability

The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance aimed at increasing access to child care by reducing regulatory barriers for providers. Sponsored by Councilmembers Nate Nehring and Jared Mead, the ordinance will allow child care facilities in more locations across the county and streamline the permitting process, the county council said in a news release.

“I appreciate my council colleagues for recognizing the need to address the child care shortage in Snohomish County,” said Council Chair Nate Nehring. “While there is more work to do at the state and local level to increase the availability of quality, affordable childcare, this ordinance is a step in the right direction.”

“Our county has been designated a ‘child care desert’ by the state, which makes it clear that families here need more options,” said Councilmember Jared Mead. “This ordinance is a meaningful way to support working parents and strengthen our local workforce.”

The approved ordinance simplifies zoning and permit requirements, making it easier for child care centers to establish and expand their services. By reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens, the measure is expected to increase the number of available child care slots by increasing the number of new facilities opening in Snohomish County.

Public input played a key role in the ordinance adoption process, the news release said. Prior to approval, the County Council hosted a panel discussion with child care industry experts to gain insights into their challenges and lend their support to local solutions for child care expansion efforts.

The ordinance, 25-015, can be read in full at this link. For more information about the ordinance or the childcare provider panel, please contact Russell Wiita atRussell.wiita@snoco.org or Angela Ewert at Angela.Ewert@snoco.org.