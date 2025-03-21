Snohomish County Council votes to allow more ADU construction

More Snohomish County property owners will be allowed to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) following action by the County Council this week.

The County Council unanimously voted Wednesday to revise the county code regarding ADU regulations (Ordinance 25-014). Council Vice Chair Megan Dunn sponsored the ordinance.

The revision allows duplexes and attached single family dwellings in urban zones to have ADUs, according to a news release. It also removes architectural standards for ADUs.

Before the revision, only single-family residences could have ADUs.

“These regulations will allow more flexibility for infill housing in our urban areas to protect our open spaces,” Dunn said. “These small changes and code updates will have a big impact on our housing crisis and promoting all housing types for all types of families.”

Council Chair Nate Nehring said during the council’s March 19 public hearing that he has heard a lot of community interest in the ordinance, and that “it’s a great policy.”

Natalie Reber from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties said at the public hearing that the revision aligns with the Growth Management Act. It also supports housing affordability, benefiting residents in the county.

“This is an important first step toward making middle housing a reality in Snohomish County,” Reber said.

In 2023, the Washington State Legislature enacted House Bill 1337, which eased barriers to constructing ADUs. Counties and cities such as Edmonds have been moving to implement the regulations.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.