Snohomish County Human Services hosting Transition Resource Fair March 18  

Snohomish County Human Services is hosting a Transition Resource Fair from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday March 18, at Cascade High School in Everett. The free community event welcomes individuals with disabilities (ages 12 and older), their families, teachers, employers, caregivers and other interested community members.

The Transition Resource Fair will feature a selection of more than 40 agencies that provide information and resources on employment, advocacy, assistive technology, transportation, guardianship, community and system opportunities. Workshops are offered between 4:30 and 7:15 p.m. on topics including assistance for students in obtaining employment, guardianship and alternatives, wills and special needs trusts, Developmental Disabilities Administration eligibility/waiver services, and a housing overview.

“The Transition Resource Fair is an important community event that connects people with developmental disabilities and their loved ones to resources that help them thrive,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “This event helps build lasting relationships between students, their families, and our community. I’m grateful to the county employees and community partners who strive to meet the diverse needs of all county residents.”