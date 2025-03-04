Snohomish County welcomes Frontier Airlines to Paine Field Airport

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers welcomed Frontier Airlines to Snohomish County’s Paine Field Airport, bringing direct service to Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. This additional service means that travelers can fly directly to 10 cities from Paine Field, with Denver as the newest addition.

“This is another great day for Snohomish County as we welcome Frontier Airlines to Paine Field,” said Executive Somers. “Paine Field is a crown jewel of our region, having the greatest economic impact of any airport in Washington, and Frontier Airlines will be another strong partner in our growth. Our residents appreciate being able to fly from their own community, saving the long trek to Sea-Tac and the added congestion to the freeways. Our public-private partnership with Propeller continues to deliver.”

The new service is set to begin June 2 with three-times weekly flights to each destination. Denver-based Frontier provides affordable travel options, and the airline is offering promotional introductory fares to celebrate the new service at Paine Field.

“The announcement today represents jobs for our county and more convenience for our residents,” said Snohomish County Council Chair Nate Nehring. “This is a textbook example of how public-private partnerships can provide world-class service for our region. Congratulations to Frontier Airlines and Propeller.”

“Frontier Airlines will provide more opportunities for more people to travel for less money from our region’s most accessible and beautiful airport,” said Council Vice Chair Megan Dunn. “Snohomish County continues to grow and Paine Field is a vital community asset for our region. We welcome Frontier Airlines and all of their workers as we balance commercial and aerospace needs.”

Paine Field already is a critical transportation and manufacturing hub for the region, contributing nearly $60 billion in annual economic impact and supporting the employment of more than 150,000 workers. The arrival of a new airline partner brings more opportunities for job creation and economic development.

“Any day you can welcome a new airline to your community is a good one,” said Joshua Marcy, Director of Paine Field Airport. “We look forward to Frontier’s success in the Puget Sound market and their continued growth here at Paine Field.”

Additional local flight options help ease the regional travel demand, lighten traffic on busy roadways and interstates, and save valuable time for local travelers.

“The Port of Seattle welcomes the news that Propeller Airports is continuing to add services at Seattle Paine Field International Airport with today’s announcement of Frontier Airlines,” said Chris Guizlo, Communications Director with the Port of Seattle. “As the demand for travel continues to grow across the region, we know travelers are looking for ways to access destinations regionally and across the world. Both Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Paine Field are important assets to our region’s economic strength and future growth. It’s great to see new options open up for travelers and we congratulate our partners at Paine Field.”