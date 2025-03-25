Sound Transit spring 2025 service changes to Link light rail and Express buses

Sound Transit regularly adjusts bus and rail service to improve performance, respond to ridership trends and make the most of the agency’s resources. This month, Sound Transit is introducing several service changes that will take effect in the Spring of 2025. These changes include the opening of the Link 2 Line extension to Downtown Redmond, full restoration of service on Pierce Transit-operated ST Express services and the opening of the Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop.

Changes effective March 29

Link 1 Line – schedule adjustments to improve reliability.

ST Express buses will see the following changes:

510 – Two additional trips and schedule adjustments.

512 – Schedule adjustments.

513 – Schedule adjustments including new departure time for first southbound trip (leave Seaway at 4:45 a.m.).

515 – Reduction of six trips to improve service on routes 510 and 532. Schedule adjustments.

522 – First Roosevelt bound trips will leave from UW Bothell/Cascadia College instead of Woodinville Park-and-Ride Monday-Saturday.

532 – Two trips added, schedule adjustments.

535 – Schedule adjustments.

Changes effective March 30

New Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop opens for service.

ST Express buses will see the following changes:

574 – Will serve bays 4 and 7 at the new Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop.

577 – Six weekday trips and 27 Sunday trips added, schedule adjustments. Will serve bays 3 and 11 at the new Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop.

578 – Two weekday trips added, schedule adjustments. Will now serve bays 3 and 7 at the new Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop.

580 – Restoration of service between South Hill Park-and-Ride and Puyallup Station.

586 – Will now serve bays 4 and 7 at the new Federal Way Downtown Station bus loop.

590 – 22 weekday trips added. Restoration of service for select trips in Tacoma to 10th & Commerce. Schedule adjustments to improve reliability.

594 – Three additional weekday trips and 10 Sunday trips added. Schedule adjustments to improve reliability.

Changes effective May 10

Link 2 Line will extend revenue service to Downtown Redmond. Trains will arrive every 10 minutes and serve two news stations:

– Downtown Redmond

– Marymoor Village

See the full list of affected routes on the Sound Transit website.

For trip planning assistance or other questions, contact Passenger Care at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A language line is available to provide interpretation assistance for passengers who speak languages other than English at 800-823-9230, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, T Line, Sounder N Line and Sounder S Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Go to Service alerts | Sound Transit.