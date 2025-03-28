Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. the Athletics game March 30

Sound Transit is offering special Sounder train service to the Sunday, March 30 Seattle Mariners game versus the Oakland Athletics.

Special Sounder service to the 1:10 p.m. game is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. stopping in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m. and arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Mariners game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available here.