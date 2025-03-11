March 13: South County Fire Neighborhood Night open house at downtown Edmonds fire station

Everyone is invited to South County Fire’s Neighborhood Night Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Visit your fire station, meet firefighters including your fire chief and learn about emergency services provided in your community. A tsunami expert will be there to answer your questions. Plus, firefighters will provide a live demonstration of high-performance CPR.

You can also learn about:

– Preparing for a disaster

– Older adult fire prevention

– Road safety activities

Free bike helmets, emergency blankets and Files of Life will be available while supplies last, thanks to grant funding.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.