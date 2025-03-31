Sponsor spotlight: Plan your 2025 retirement contributions

As part of your planning for next year, now is the time to review funding your retirement accounts in 2025. Recent cost of living calculations means much higher contribution limits for next year. Plus the higher income phaseouts for eligibility will make many more taxpayers eligible for fully-deductible contributions. So plan now to take full advantage of this tax benefit. Here are annual contribution limits for the more popular programs:

How to use

– Identify the the type(s) of retirement savings plans that you currently use.

– Note the annual savings limits of the plan to adjust your savings to take full advantage of the annual contributions. Remember, a missed year is a missed opportunity that does not come back.

– If you are 50 years or older, add the catch-up amount to your potential savings total.

New this year: There is an increase in the 401(k), 401(b), and 457 catch-up contributions you may use if you are ages 60 to 63.

Take note of the income limits within each plan type.

– For traditional IRA’s, if your income is below the noted threshold, your taxable income is reduced by your contributions. The deductibility of your contributions is also limited if your spouse has access to a plan.

– In the case of Roth IRAs, the income limits restrict who can participate in the plan.

Other ideas

If you have not already done so, also consider:

– Setting up new accounts for a spouse or dependent(s)

– Using this time as a chance to review the status of your retirement plan including beneficiaries

– Reviewing contributions to other tax-advantaged plans like Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660