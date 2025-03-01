Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County Food Coalition leads collaborative effort to distribute 36,000 lbs of salmon

Located in the heart of South Snohomish County, the Edmonds Food Bank coordinated a major food distribution effort this month, working alongside many others to make it happen and highlighting the power of community collaboration.

As part of the Snohomish County Food Coalition (SCFC), a network of 18 food banks working together to share resources and support, the Edmonds, Marysville and Mill Creek food banks helped ensure that 36,000 pounds of salmon were distributed to individuals experiencing food insecurity across Snohomish County.

In the early hours of a February morning, while most of the county was still asleep, food bank teams were already on the road by 6 a.m. Staff from Edmonds, Marysville, and Mill Creek food banks set out together on a carefully planned mission to bring back an incredible haul — 36,000 lbs. of salmon steaks. This was made possible through a partnership with SeaShare and the support of UniSea Cold Storage.

As the food bank trucks pulled into the SeaShare loading docks, they suddenly felt small next to towering 72-foot semitrucks. Inside the warehouse, the air buzzed with movement. Forklifts zipped past, crisscrossing the floor, while staff weaved through the organized chaos. It was a familiar scene, much like the daily operations at their own food banks, but on a much larger scale. A few quick exchanges, and pallet after pallet of frozen salmon was carefully loaded, each one a step closer to feeding families in our community.

This operation wasn’t just about logistics; it was a testament to the power of collaboration. By working together, the Snohomish County Food Coalition ensures that vital resources are shared where they are needed most, nourishing thousands across the region.

The effort didn’t end with the initial pick-up. The Edmonds, Mill Creek and Marysville food bank teams swiftly transported the salmon and distributed to various food banks across Snohomish County. Thanks to their teamwork and quick action, this nutritious protein reached families facing food insecurity on the very same day it was collected.

The partnership within the Snohomish County Food Coalition is vital to the success of food banks across the region, allowing for a more extensive and efficient distribution network. By working together, coalition members share resources and streamline operations, maximizing their collective impact in the community.

The combined efforts of the Edmonds, Marysville and Mill Creek food banks, along with their coalition partners, underscore the importance of collaboration in addressing food insecurity. They not only provide essential nourishment to individuals and families but also foster a sense of solidarity among local organizations committed to making a difference. In Snohomish County, the SCFC continues to demonstrate the power of unity, ensuring that everyone has access to nutritious food and building a stronger, more connected community along the way.