Sponsor spotlight: The quiet joy of an herb garden

A few weeks ago, I set out to prune and compost my roses, hoping to get them off to a strong start. That quick task quickly turned into three hours of yardwork—time has a way of slipping by in the garden. As I stepped back to take in the work, I noticed an unsettling number of tiny weeds creeping into my herb bed. Any gardener knows those don’t get better with time.
As I cleared them away, I got my first real look at how my herbs had fared through winter. With the cold we’ve had in the Pacific Northwest, I wasn’t sure what to expect. To my surprise, my rosemary looked healthy—resilient and full. The first tips of chives were pushing through, and the red-veined sorrel had started making its way back. A sure sign that spring is on the way.
Herb gardens are both practical and rewarding. They can be as simple as a pot of basil on the windowsill or as intricate as a full garden filled with medicinal plants, aromatics like lavender, and edible flowers like calendula. Beyond their beauty, they’re useful—chives for garnish, rosemary for roasted chicken, violas to brighten up a salad. Even the smallest herb garden adds something special to daily life.
If you’re thinking about starting or expanding your own, we have some great resources at Bench & Board, from Maritime Gardening guides by Seattle Tilth to pruners, snips, and lavender bundles. Stop by the shop in Edmonds, or browse online—we ship anywhere in the USA
Bench & Board
610 Main Street, Edmonds, WA
www.benchandboard.com
425-712-0634
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.