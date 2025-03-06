Sponsor spotlight: Things to do in Edmonds — A Night Out with Isaac Mizrahi at ECA

You know his name — Isaac Mizrahi, the fashion icon who redefined style with his bold designs and unmistakable personality. But did you know he’s also a dynamic performer? Experience Mizrahi like never before in I Know Everybody, a one-of-a-kind cabaret show featuring stories, songs, and plenty of wit, coming to Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on March 14!

Isaac Mizrahi is a true renaissance man, seamlessly blending fashion, performance, and entertainment with his signature flair. For over 30 years, he has pushed creative boundaries, transforming runway shows into dynamic works of art. His Fall 1994 collection — featured in the documentary Unzipped — set the stage for a career where fashion became performance.

Beyond design, Mizrahi has thrived as a writer, host, director, and performer, earning recognition as a pioneer of entertainment that fuses art, music, and comedy. The New York Times calls him “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.” He hosted The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, leads the popular podcast Hello Isaac, and serves as a judge on Project Runway: All Stars. His larger-than-life personality shines through every creative venture, especially his wildly entertaining cabaret show, I Know Everybody.

Interwoven with personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights, I Know Everybody offers a candid glimpse into Isaac Mizrahi’s creative process and vibrant personality. With music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, and backed by a brilliant jazz band, this one-of-a-kind show will leave you with cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and offer a good deal of insider tea!

Mizrahi’s dynamic stage presence and razor-sharp wit breathe life into each song and narrative with humor and heartfelt sincerity. Though reminiscent of cabaret legends like Elaine Stritch or Liza Minelli in tone, the show is truly its own, marrying vintage charm with a modern twist that will bring a smile to your heart.

We are delighted to welcome this cultural icon to Edmonds on March 14 for a night of comedy, conversation, creativity and cabaret! Get your tickets today at ec4arts.org.

More Fashion-Focused Fun in Edmonds!

Join us for An Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show on April 3. Featuring styles from local Edmonds boutiques, this event will celebrate Edmonds style and give you a chance to refresh your wardrobe, all while supporting ECA!

Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available, with special surprise and delight elements happening throughout the evening. All proceeds from this event will benefit the mission and programs of ECA.

