St. Alban’s Episcopal Church holding two Ash Wednesday services

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold two Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, March 5: at noon and at 6 p.m. The services will include Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time of penance and fasting leading up to Easter, which is on Sunday, April 20 this year. Ash Wednesday is a day of remembrance, reflection and repentance.

The noon service will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook for those wishing to attend remotely.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church.

For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371 or visit its website at stalbansedmonds.org.