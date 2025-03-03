St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to hold pancake supper March 4

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will celebrate the coming of Lent with its long-standing tradition of holding a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at the church from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.

The cost to attend the event is $5 per person, with those over 90 and Scouts in uniform dining free. The all-you-can-eat meal will also include ham slices, applesauce, apple juice, coffee and tea. Proceeds from the event will go to the Edmonds Food Bank, and attendees are encouraged to donate a nonperishable food item as well.

Shrove Tuesday is the traditional Christian holiday that marks the beginning of Lent and is celebrated by eating rich foods before fasting. It’s also known as Pancake Day or Fat Tuesday.

The day is celebrated in many countries across the globe. It falls on the Tuesday before the beginning of Lent – a period of around six weeks leading up to Easter. During Lent, Christians give up luxuries to remember when Jesus went into the desert for 40 days to fast and pray.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Place West near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church.

For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371 or visit its website at stalbansedmonds.org.