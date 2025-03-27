Staff, teachers celebrated for outstanding work and dedication at March 25 school board meeting

Over a dozen Edmonds School District teachers and staff were honored at the Monday, March 25 school board meeting for their willingness to go above and beyond in their job duties and their dedication to serving and supporting students.

The board, family members and friends acknowledged four teachers for earning their National Board teaching certification. This was followed by a celebration for 15 staff who make up the district’s 2025 All Edmonds Educational Support Team.

Teacher and staff celebrations

Three teachers from Mountlake Terrace High School were recognized for becoming National Board Certified Teachers: Jennifer Widrig-Hodges, Lavon Driscoll and Denise Tripp.

Established in 1987, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards was established in 1987. It allows educators to further develop their teaching skills by earning additional certification beyond college. According to the organization’s website, “It is the most professional certification available in K-12 education.”

“It’s hard to overestimate how much work it is to achieve your national board certification,” District Superintendent Rebecca Miner said Monday. “… we are so proud of them and grateful. Truly, our students benefit from the teachers who put the effort and the work in to obtain this high certification –really, the pinnacle of their profession.”

The board also recognized the All Edmonds Educational Support Team, which includes “outstanding educational support professionals” nominated by students, teachers and even parents at the school where they work. There were 15 employees on this year’s team:

Dave Walters, school bus driver

Melody Garcia, transportation office coordinator

Bob Pickett, warehouse expeditor

Tony Curl, head custodian

Johnny Chavez-Meza, head custodian

Miriam Callaghan, student information systems analyst

Mark Rogers, locksmith

Lisa DeVries, office manager

Karen Orstad, elementary support secretary

Laura Elizondo, paraeducator & office support

Desiree Stocker, paraeducator

Katie Opsahl-Lister, paraeducator 1B

Leah Russell, paraeducator

Maya Anderson, paraeducator 1B

Monika Nuth, office manager

Mark Roschy, the district’s human resources director for classified staff, read aloud the nominations for each staff member. They were praised by fellow staff members, students and parents for their work.

Meadowdale High School presentations

The celebrations were followed by a student presentation about Meadowdale High School’s inclusion plan. The plan includes a crew made up of upperclassmen who train over the summer to be able to welcome incoming freshmen, aiding them in a smooth transition to high school. Students also host a range of activities throughout the school year to give students opportunities to connect with each other and get involved in extracurriculars and clubs.

Meadowdale High School Principal Kim Whitworth followed with a presentation on the school’s improvement plan.

Graduation rates have been stagnant at Meadowdale High School over the last few years, Whitworth said. Staff want to change this, and established a goal to increase the overall graduation rate from the current 86.9% to 90% by 2025.

Data shows that graduation rates were lower among multilingual students at Meadowdale. In response, staff has set a goal to increase multilingual students’ graduation rates from the current 67.2% to 80% by 2025. This approach aims to address the “persistent opportunity gap between our English learners and our non-English learners” identified through data analysis, Whitworth said.

To achieve these goals, Whitworth said Meadowdale is working to ensure clarity on learning targets, to create cohesive teaching and grading practices for all students.

To identify which students may need extra support, staff analyze information from student disciplinary measures, attendance, assessments and other indicators of student performance, Whitworth said. Starting at ninth grade, staff establish a line of consistent communication with each student, monitoring their academic progress, grades and overall behavior. By doing so, staff aim to be in-tune with students’ needs and offer support throughout the entirety of their high school experience.

According to Meadowdale’s mid-year grade report data, the overall graduation rate for the class of 2025 is at about 92%, up from the anticipated rate of 86% based on the first semester’s grades, Whitworth said. Additionally, the anticipated graduation rate for multilingual students is at 68%, up from 66% based on first-semester grades.

In other business, the board accepted the completion of a project that repaired winter weather damage at the former Alderwood Middle School after pipes froze and burst in January 2024.

The board also approved a $1.4 million contract to build new covered play structures at Beverly and Martha Lake elementary schools. The contract is with Exxel Pacific, Inc., the lowest responsible bidders for the project. The project is set to be paid for using funds from the 2021 capital levy. Construction is estimated to begin April 8 and project completion is expected on Aug. 29, district documents say.

A full recording of the meeting can be found on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.