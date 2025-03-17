State fire marshal offers tips for preschool safety

It is important to have a plan when there are children in your home because they may need assistance escaping, especially during emergencies. Their ability to get out safely may depend on other occupants. Some children are naturally curious about fire, but there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and those you love from fire and burns.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2019 to 2022, the relative risk of dying in a fire for children aged 14 and under was 50% lower than that of the general population–the lowest relative risk for this age group since the mid-1970s. However, in 2024, Washington state reported that four children under the age of 14 died in fires with the youngest victim being age 5.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following fire safety messages for parents and caregivers to share with preschoolers:

– Firefighters are community helpers: They wear special clothing and equipment to stay safe from smoke and fire. Do not be afraid of firefighters, even though their equipment may look and sound scary.

– Get outside and stay outside when you hear a smoke alarm: A smoke alarm alerts you to a fire and makes a loud “beep, beep, beep” sound when there is smoke. Get outside immediately and wait until a grown-up says it is safe to return. Practice a fire drill with your family using the smoke alarm sound.

– Stay away from hot things: Do not touch matches, lighters, or other hot items, as they can be dangerous. If you see them, walk away and tell a grown-up.

– Never hide during a fire: Smoke alarms can be a loud and startling sound, but do not hide. Follow a trusted grown-up’s instructions and evacuate the area. Hiding can prevent firefighters from being able to find you and remove you safely.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.