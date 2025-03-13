Sweet treat alert: You have until March 16 to get your Girl Scout cookies

Still need to load your freezer with this year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies? The deadline for sales is 6 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

You can find a local Girl Scout seller hosting a booth, where you can purchase cookies in-person, using the Cookie Finder tool here.

This year’s theme is Embrace Possibility. “With each cookie purchase, you’re supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow and thrive through all of life’s adventures,” a Girl Scouts announcement said. “After paying the bakery, all of the remaining proceeds stay local, with the Girl Scout’s troop and Girl Scouts of Western Washington Council.”

If you can’t make it to be physical location, using the Cookie Finder tool you can order your cookies to be shipped to your door from a local Girl Scout Cookie seller — now through Sunday, March 16. Save $6 on shipping and handling fees when you purchase nine or more shipped packages.