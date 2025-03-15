‘The dream is to stop clothing insecurity’: Lynnwood-based nonprofit provides students with clothing, shoes

There’s an organization in Lynnwood that helps transform students’ lives one wardrobe at a time.

Clothes For Kids at 16725 52nd Ave. W. Suite B is where low-income students can get clean clothing and new shoes, socks and underwear. It is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and every other Saturday.

Those interested can make an appointment by contacting 425-741-6500 or office@clothesforkids.org.

Students eligible for the program must attend school or live in Snohomish County or the Northshore School District. Items such as an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) form or free or reduced lunch qualification form can be used for income verification.

Students can get a full wardrobe (about 25 pieces of clothing) once per school year between August and March.

“The dream is to stop clothing insecurity and give students the opportunity to feel confident,” Clothes For Kids Executive Director Cassie Morey said.

There are fitting rooms and mirrors onsite. Guests can expect to see a stack of shopping baskets upon entering. There is a checkout area, but there aren’t any cash registers.

The organization collects gently used clothing through clothing drives and donation boxes near the building. Then, a team of volunteers sort, wash, hang, tag and organize the clothes by size.

Clothes for Kids also purchases underwear, socks, most shoes and other types of clothing as needed. Donated clothes that don’t meet the organization’s standards are recycled through USAgain.

Volunteers help clients with checking in and out. On any given day, about 10-20 volunteers are on-site, Morey said. The organization has more than 120 volunteers.

“The volume we’re doing right now, for a small organization, is pretty massive,” Morey said.

Donna Coates, who has been a volunteer for nearly seven years, said she always leaves happy after volunteering at Clothes For Kids. She feels that she contributes to her community in a meaningful way.

Clothes For Kids Program Coordinator Oshi Ogwe’s role includes working with volunteers and taking inventory, among other things. She said being with the organization allows her to mix two of her passions: shopping and serving people.

Morey said the organization serves more than 5,000 students, and the number increases every year. A lot of families who come through the doors are typically refugees. The front desk has intake forms in different languages including Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian and Arabic.

The dream is to move the organization to a larger location.

“We are bursting at the seams,” Morey said.

Clothes For Kids is hosting an event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, to raise money for the organization. More information can be found here.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.