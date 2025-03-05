The ‘Nope’ button is back at the Edmonds Bookshop

The Edmonds woman who designed the Nope button say it’s back — but she stresses that the meaning is up to you.
Susan Morrow first produced the Nope button in 2017. It’s now available at the Edmonds Bookshop for a donation, with all proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The button can mean “anything you want it to,” she says. Some examples she supplied: “Nope” to kids begging for more screen time, “Nope” to autocratic leaders, “Nope” to the dog sleeping on the couch.
