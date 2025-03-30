Tour the Edmonds Waterfront Center April 2

The community to enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 2 at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

During the tour, you will learn about three upcoming events: The Volunteer Community Fair on April 12, an Earth Day celebration on April 22 and the Healthy Living Fair on April 25.

Tours last approximately one hour and are limited to 12 participants.

While registration is appreciated, drop-in guests are welcome. Register online at Walking Tour of EWC, or call 425-774-5555 to secure your spot.