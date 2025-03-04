Trinity Lutheran Church holding two Ash Wednesday services March 5

Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools is holding two Ash Wednesday Services at noon and 6:30 p.m. March 5.

Each service includes the Imposition of Ashes. A livestream is available at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Learn more about the church’s Lent and Easter worship series, “Full to the Brim” at tlcs.church/lent.