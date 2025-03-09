Two rescued off Edmonds after falling from a sailboat Saturday

Two people were pulled from the water off Edmonds Saturday morning after they fell from a sailboat, South County Fire said.
A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office vessel pulled the man and woman from the water around 11:30 a.m. and brought them to the Edmonds Marina, where South County firefighters rushed both to Swedish Edmonds hospital, South County Fire said in a social media post. One patient was in serious condition while the other had non-life threatening injuries.
Both people were wearing life jackets.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.