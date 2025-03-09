Two rescued off Edmonds after falling from a sailboat Saturday

Two people were pulled from the water off Edmonds Saturday morning after they fell from a sailboat, South County Fire said.

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office vessel pulled the man and woman from the water around 11:30 a.m. and brought them to the Edmonds Marina, where South County firefighters rushed both to Swedish Edmonds hospital, South County Fire said in a social media post. One patient was in serious condition while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Both people were wearing life jackets.