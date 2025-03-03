Walking tour of Edmonds Waterfront Center March 5

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering a free tour of the building at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 5.

Enjoy the views of Puget Sound from the Waterfront Center’s upstairs classrooms. Learn more about the multigenerational and multicultural gathering place that offers more than 70 programs to promote active, healthy lifestyles with an emphasis on building social connections.

Tours last about an hour and are limited to 12 people. Registration is appreciated, but drop-in guests are welcome.

To register online, go to www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555.