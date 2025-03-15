Woodway Town Council set to confirm planning commission appointments March 17

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for its 6 p.m. Monday, March 17 meeting is the confirmation of two appointments to the Woodway Planning Commission.

The planning commission appointees are Kelly Farrell and Ron Trompeter. Both will serve through Dec. 31, 2025.

The meeting will begin at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams here. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 783 474 715#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.