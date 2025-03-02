The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 3 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

The meeting will also be broadcast remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 360 640 540#.