1 line light rail trains to experience late-night service reduction from May 1-25

Sound Transit light rail 1 Line trains will experience longer headways during late night weekday service beginning Thursday, May 1, to accommodate the combined projects of annual rail grinding and Pinehurst Station construction, the transit agency aid in a news release.

Trains traveling northbound from Angle Lake will operate every approximately 15-20 minutes starting at 9:20 p.m. Trains traveling southbound from Lynnwood City Center will operate every 15-20 minutes starting at 10 p.m.

Rail grinding, which produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration and long-term maintenance costs, will begin on the Angle Lake track between Beacon Hill and Mount Baker stations. Trains travelling in both directions will use the Lynnwood platform at both stations.

Signage at the stations will alert passengers as to which platform is affected. Passengers should be aware of the direction of the trains arriving at the stations, as that will be the direction in which the trains will continue.

Date: 5/1, 5/4 – 5/6

Impacted Stations: The Angle Lake platforms at Beacon Hill and Mount Baker will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Lynnwood platform.

Date: 5/7 – 5/8, 5/11

Impacted stations: The Lynnwood platforms at Beacon Hill and Mount Baker will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Angle Lake platform.

Date: 5/12, 5/15 – 5/18

Impacted Station: The Lynnwood platforms at Capitol Hill Station and University of Washington Station will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Angle Lake platform.

Date: 5/19, 5/22 – 5/25

Impacted Station: The Angle Lake platforms at Capitol Hill Station and University of Washington Station will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Lynnwood platform.

Construction at Pinehurst Station, which will include stairwell construction, sheet metal installation and electrical tie in work, will continue for the duration of the planned May work period. Trains will operate every 12 minutes on most evenings when rail grinding is not in effect.