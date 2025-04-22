2025 Puget Sound Bird Fest returns May 31

Mark your calendars for the 21st annual Puget Sound Bird Fest taking place May 31 and June 1 in Edmonds. This annual event invites nature lovers of all ages to enjoy two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibit and educational activities for children and adults.

The 2025 event will kick off Saturday morning with guided walks hosted by the Pilchuck Audubon Society followed by a full day of activities at the Frances Anderson Center. Guests can visit nearly 30 booths staffed by representatives from regional conservation organizations, artists, scientists and vendors–or visit the Plaza Room for presentations by local experts.

Families with young children can start their day Saturday by enjoying a family story time at the Edmonds Library. They’ll be celebrating the 2025 festival theme, “Hope is the Thing with Feathers,” sharing stories, songs and movement followed by a bird-themed craft. Family fun continues all day with hands-on exploration in the Bird Fest Kids Room next door at the Frances Anderson Center.

Sunday’s Bird Fest activities are field-based and include guided nature walks at parks in and around Edmonds, a native plant sale and a boat cruise with Puget Sound Express.

Many Bird Fest activities are free and open to the public with some activities requiring a small fee and/or pre-registration. For more information visit the Pilchuck Audubon website at https://www.pilchuckaudubon.org/puget-sound-bird-fest