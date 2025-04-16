‘A very difficult decision’: Port of Edmonds executive director steps down 

Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris has resigned, effective June 9.

Harris, who served as an Edmonds Port Commissioner for five years before being appointed as port executive director in 2023, said she has taken a role in the private sector in technology, leading strategic planning and operations.

“I love the port – the fantastic community asset, the dedicated port staff, the challenges of building new infrastructure and planning for the future,” Harris said. “But it’s important to me to work for a leadership group more aligned with my principles,” Harris said in an email. “I’m very sad to be leaving and this represents an unforeseen departure from my initial long-term goal of serving the Edmonds and Woodway communities as the port executive director. This was a very difficult decision.”

Harris declined to elaborate on the reasons behind her decision to leave. “I truly admire the port staff and the service they provide to the community,” she said. “The port is a great public asset, in good financial condition to face the infrastructure improvements needed – as long as the right governing body is in place.

“The port will be undergoing a public master planning process in the next year, and the port commissioners will heavily drive the future of the port,” she said.

In her resignation letter , Harris said that she hopes her departure “inspires reflection and drives meaningful change within the commission. I encourage the commission to thoughtfully consider the long-term impact of its actions and commentary on the organization’s culture, staff and mission.” This includes “embracing the commission’s culture goal, respectfully adhering to the delegation of authority to the executive director, building and fostering trust, respecting role boundaries, promoting mutual respect, encouraging collaboration and prioritizing the port’s community-centered goals.”

Deputy Executive Director Brandon Baker will serve as the acting executive director while the Port Commission determines permanent leadership, the port said in a news release announcing Harris’ departure.

“Under Angela’s leadership, the port experienced significant growth and success,” said Commission President David Preston. “We greatly appreciate her contributions to the port and wish her the very best in her new endeavor.”

According to the port news release, the commission will announce further details on the leadership transition as decisions are made.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition of leadership to maintain the Port’s stability and effectiveness,” Preston said.