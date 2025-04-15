Activists plan to continue protests at Edmonds/Shoreline border April 19

Following up the Hands Off! rally that drew thousands on April 5, local activists says they are planning continued protests of Trump administration policies and cuts from 1 -2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19 at the intersection of Highway 99/Aurora Avenue North and North 205th St., at the Shoreline-Edmonds border.
Referred to as “A National Day of Action,” the Saturday event is being initiated by the group 50501, whose slogan is “50 Protests. 50 States. 1 Movement.” This local portion is being organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists (www.everydayactivists.net, also on Facebook).
