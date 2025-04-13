Applications open for Floretum Garden Club 2025 scholarship

Funded through the money made at their annual plant sale, the Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $2.500 scholarship to a 2025 high school graduate, community college student, or individual planning a career in a horticultural field.
The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:
– Interest in horticulture or a related field
– Financial need
– Legal residency
– Activities and achievements in school and community
Learn more and find the scholarship application form here. The deadline for submission is May 16, 2025.
