Applications open for Floretum Garden Club 2025 scholarship

Funded through the money made at their annual plant sale, the Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $2.500 scholarship to a 2025 high school graduate, community college student, or individual planning a career in a horticultural field.

The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:

– Interest in horticulture or a related field

– Financial need

– Legal residency

– Activities and achievements in school and community

Learn more and find the scholarship application form here. The deadline for submission is May 16, 2025.