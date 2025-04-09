Art Beat: Spring dance, country nights and 30 years of Madrona Children’s Theatre

Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Spring Rep: An eclectic celebration of ballet featuring classical and contemporary works.

7 p.m., Saturday, April 12, and 5 p.m., Sunday, April 13, Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents Spring Rep, a showcase of ballet’s different styles, honoring tradition and celebrating innovation. This third production of OBT’s 2024-2025 performance season features excerpts from La Bayadère, an iconic 19th-century ballet, and 1 in 10^2,685,000, a vibrant neoclassical work by OBT company dancer Alberto Gaspar.

Tickets range from $24 to $47 and are available here or at the OBT box office at 425-774-7570. For more information, contact OBT or visit the OBT website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join the Driftwood Players for a free staged reading of “Tom’s Girls”

7 p.m., Sunday, April 13, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Join the Driftwood Players for a First Draft staged reading of “Tom’s Girls,” written by Elena Naskova and directed by Betsy Davis.

After Tom tragically dies in a car crash, his widow Rachel meets his mistress, Sandra, at his memorial. Searching for the truth, she agrees to meet Sandra for coffee. After the coffee, they go to dinner together and get drunk. At the restaurant, Rachel runs into a glass door and gets hurt. Sandra helps Rachel get home, and the tense night progresses from there. But is Sandra the person she says she is? And what if she was a random impostor searching for her truth, a truth entirely unrelated to Sandra and Tom’s affair?

For more info on EDP’s New Works Program and to reserve your free seats, click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Annual Poetry Night with David Horowitz

6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 17, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will celebrate National Poetry Month with the Annual Poetry Night during Art Walk Edmonds. The evening features local area poets and will be hosted by David D. Horowitz of Rose Alley Press in Seattle. Participating poets are Jane Allyn, Jed Myers, Bethany Reid, and Carolyne Wright. They will each read from their work and be available after the event to sign books and visit with attendees. More information about the poets and Rose Alley Press can be found on Edmonds Bookshop’s website event page here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Goes Country

Doors 6 p.m., show 7 – 10 p.m., Friday, April 18, Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

Edmonds Goes Country with Hell on Heels, an 8-piece powerhouse group of musicians performing some of the greatest hits in country music. You’ll love this night full of toe-tappin’, head-noddin’, boot-scootin’ music, celebrating the top women in country.

Presale concert ($22) and drink ($8) tickets are available here. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25. Please note, this event is standing room only; there is some shared bench seating on the hall’s perimeter for anyone who needs to rest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Madrona Children’s Theatre celebrated its 30th anniversary

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Madrona Children’s Theatre (MCT), founded by Mark Press. From March 27–30, MCT presented “The Wizard of Oz” to four sold-out audiences of more than 1,600 people. The production featured 76 student actors, 11 student stage crew members, at least eight student orchestra pit musicians and many other students helping behind the scenes with costumes, makeup, sets and props. The entire program is made possible by the thousands of volunteer hours generously contributed by Madrona families.

MCT introduced the Mark and Nancy Press Musical Theatre Scholarship as part of the anniversary celebration. This $2,000 annual award will go to a graduating high school senior who is a Madrona Children’s Theatre alum and exemplifies the values of educational theater excellence, leadership and community collaboration—principles that Mark and Nancy Press have championed for the past 30 years.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.