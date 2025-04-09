Both sides of RFA debate explored in community conversation

An estimate 60 people turned out Monday evening at Edmonds’ Asian Service Center on Highway 99 to hear and participate in a conversation exploring the pro and con sides of the proposal for Edmonds to annex to the South Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA). The issue will be decided by voters in a special election on April 22. Ballots are already appearing in mailboxes, and many are choosing to vote early.

The issue has raised passions in the community, with opponents of annexation organizing into the Edmonds Can Do Better (ECDB) committee, which is mounting an all-out effort to defeat the measure. While there is no similar local group on the pro side of the issue, Local 1828 of the International Association of Firefighters has thrown its support behind annexation, funding a website, yard signs and other promotional materials.

Teresa Wippel, founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network – which includes My Edmonds News – moderated the event.

“We are here tonight because we all want to learn more about the Regional Fire Authority annexation,” she began. “The goal of this event is to facilitate a discussion. The participants are Adam Cornell, who is representing the pro side, and Jim Ogonowski, representing the con side. This is not a debate, but rather a respectful discussion about the issues and the opportunity to talk through and to answer questions that you all have.”

She went on to explain that Cornell and Ogonowski would both provide opening statements, respond to a list of questions, and end with closing statements. Audience members would then have the chance to ask questions of either or both presenters.

In his opening statement, Ogonowski introduced himself as a retired Boeing engineer who “likes numbers and data,” has volunteered on the Citizens Housing Commission, and has provided input to the city on budgeting matters. Cornell followed, describing himself as a “proud 23-year Edmonds resident” who has spent his career in public service, “first as a Snohomish County Deputy Prosecutor and in my last four years as the elected prosecutor.”

Before diving into the formal questions, Wippel provided a brief overview of how the community arrived at the point we find ourselves today – making a decision about how to ensure the best possible fire and emergency medical services for Edmonds.

She explained that in 2017, South County Fire reorganized into what is now the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA), and that this is why it is interchangeably referred to as South County Fire and the Regional Fire Authority. This reorganization gave the RFA the ability to annex cities into the RFA as long as voters approved.

Voters in several nearby cities that formerly contracted for fire and EMS with South County Fire — just as Edmonds is doing now — have agreed to annexation. They include Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mill Creek and Brier. With annexation, the city governments no longer pay for fire and EMS from city budgets. Payments are instead shifted to property owners, who fund the Regional Fire Authority directly through increased property taxes.

At the end of 2023, South County Fire exercised a two-year cancellation clause — and that means the contract will expire at the end of this year. Accordingly, in 2024, the Edmonds City Council began exploring options for fire service that included:

– Continuing its existing contract with South County Fire.

– Restarting a fire department in Edmonds

– Using other fire and EMS providers.

– Annexing to the Regional Fire Authority,

“After studying these options, the council decided to put a proposal for RFA annexation before voters,” she concluded. “And that’s where we are today.”

Ogonowski added that he questioned the motivation behind the timing of the contract cancellation notice, pointing out that the city received the notice a mere three weeks before the new mayor took office and hence left him little opportunity to renegotiate the contract. Cornell responded that there was “nothing nefarious” about this and that the city could have similarly cancelled the contract. He also noted that city “has been underpaying for fire services for many, many years.”

Wippel then proceeded with the direct questions and discussion topics:

“Let’s talk about the services that Edmonds has received from South County Fire for the past 10 years under contract,” she began. “There are pluses that include high-quality care and public engagement. SCF does a lot of community outreach including smoke alarms, car seats and safety helmets. But there’s a cost that comes with some of that and according to some people, that expense could be perceived as a minus.”

Cornell began by highlighting the quality of services provided by South County Fire (SCF), including a 71% cardiac arrest save rate — double the national average – plus hazardous materials response, marine response, disaster and earthquake response planning. He enumerated other services including safety checks on fire alarms and safety walk-throughs at condominiums for folks of all ages and income levels in the city, SCF’s community resource paramedics – “a model program not just in Washington, but around the country” — where social workers target “high-utilizer” individuals who repeatedly call 911 to “help them out of a cycle of desperation and addiction by getting to the root causes of their problems.” He also spoke of mutual aid agreements already in place, training, and an infrastructure that has existed in this community since 2010. And he pointed to SCF as an agency that is absolutely ready to go, and a staff of firefighters who have known the community and been protecting it for a decade and a half.

“It wasn’t until this proposition was put on the ballot that I’ve started to hear complaints about how our fire agency has been serving us,” he concluded. “I’ve lived in this community for almost 23 years, and I’ve never heard a complaint about South County Fire until this issue came to the fore.”

“I echo a lot of what Adam just said,” began Ogonowski. “I applaud and respect our first responders and the great quality of service we get under our contract.”

The rest of Ogonowski’s response focused on the costs and terms of the existing South County Fire contract, stressing that it is what he describes as a “cost plus contract” under which Edmonds pays full union-negotiated wages and benefits for all services, plus administrative costs. He stated that Edmonds is getting these service benefits for the $12.5 million the city is currently spending, and that annexation would double this to almost $21 million with no change in service level. He added that Edmonds pays “fully burdened rates” for everything for which the city contracts, and there are contract provisions that provide for renegotiation for different service and/or staffing levels. He concluded by noting that SCF’s fund balance is currently at $45 million, and that the idea that we are underpaying doesn’t show up in these numbers.

“The notion that we’re not paying our fair share is erroneous,” he stressed. “For me, I have a hard time understanding how we get from one to the other.”

Cornell took issue with this.

“It is true that we have been underpaying and the numbers bear that out,” he explained. “We have been paying 76 cents per $1,000 [of assessed valuation] whereas the other partners in South County are paying $1.29. By law, there must be parity between all the cities in the RFA. Costs have gone up due to inflation, including equipment, paid sick leave, and other mandates that have come down from the state. It is undeniable that it is going to cost more.

“And to Jim’s point about the RFA’s [$45 million] financial reserves, to me that’s even more reason to join, because we’re talking about joining an agency that has solid resources and can continue to support the people of the city, as opposed to trying to have the city pay contract to contract or farming this out to someplace else where they don’t have the same level of financial health. I think it’s a good thing that we have a regional Fire Authority that is so fiscally strong. That’s exactly the kind of partnership that that we need.”

Wippel then asked the two speakers to focus on how much the contract costs now versus how much it would cost under the RFA.

While both agreed that the current contract costs $12.5 million and under RFA the cost would rise to $21 million, Ogonowski pointed out that by joining the RFA Edmonds would be moving to a funding source based on assessed valuation, and not a contract that the city negotiates.

“What value are we getting for the additional eight or $9 million under RFA, when we could instead negotiate a different arrangement to help the rest of the city?” he asked. “We all know that the city has some financial problems, so why not save some of that money — it’s our money, after all — and use it for some of the other city expenses.”

The next topic area focused on alternatives and the process that has been used to evaluate them. Wippel referenced the two Fitch reports – one in 2016 and the other in 2024. The 2024 report examined and evaluated alternatives, including restarting the Edmonds Fire Department, contracting with neighboring cities that operate their own fire departments and joining the RFA. The 2024 report concluded that joining the RFA was the least-cost alternative to maintaining quality fire and EMS.

Cornell said that the 2024 Fitch report provides the most reliable evaluation of fire service alternatives and concluded that annexation to the RFA is the city’s least-cost option. He also noted that thanks to the efforts of City Councilmember Vivian Olson, the 2024 Fitch report was brought to a competing emergency services evaluation firm, which could find no fault with Fitch’s methods or conclusions.

Ogonowski commented that the 2016 Fitch report — which focused on improvements to South County Fire efficiencies — contained additional detail absent from the 2024 report. These include performance-based metrics, and funding models – specifically through assessed valuation versus benefit charge — that were not considered in the 2024 report.

“The pro side is just looking at the 2024 report, but even there it identifies opportunities such as starting up your own fire department at nearly the same cost as annexation,” he said.

Cornell responded, reiterating that the other options are not viable due to cost and practicality.

The conversation then moved into the impacts and implications of the impending RFA vote. Both Ogonowski and Cornell acknowledged that in the current situation, Edmonds has its existing $12.5 million contract through the end of 2025. Should RFA be approved by voters, services under annexation would begin immediately but remain under the terms and cost of the existing contract through Dec. 31. The costs would be shifted from the city to property owners beginning in 2026. Should voters reject the RFA ballot measure, the city and SCF have negotiated a one-year contract at a cost of $21 million for fire and EMS that would run through the end of 2026, closely reflecting the cost that it would have been under the RFA. This would give the city one year to explore and put in place a plan for continued fire and EMS.

Cornell emphatically stressed that should RFA fail, the only certainty for an extension of the contract is through the end of 2026.

“The idea that we can just continue to renew this contract and that it would continue at the same price despite rising inflation is an absolute canard,” he said. “The only guarantee that we have is through 2026. Beyond that, our fire/EMS service is not certain. There are no other viable options. We are simply not going to be able to flip a light switch [at the end of 2026] and suddenly be with Mukilteo or Shoreline, or some other option that’s not even viable. That is super important to understand. [Without annexation the city will] have to pay for it, and [that means] you have to pay for it. The city is going to be coming at you with levies, business and sales tax increases, and selling off city assets.”

Ogonowski responded that the Edmonds Can Do Better committee is not advocating selling off parks and other assets.

“Hitting the pause button allows us to [evaluate our options] as opposed to making a knee jerk reaction,” he explained. “[The city needs] a financial recovery plan and putting the RFA annexation on the ballot now is premature. We simply don’t know [at this juncture] what else we might need to get us to where we want to go.”

Wippel next directed the conversation to funding models, specifically balancing the benefit charge against a model based assessed valuation.

Increased use of the benefit charge to cover SCF costs has been brought up as an alternative to a tax based on assessed valuation in part to answer concerns that because of Edmonds’ higher assessed values city taxpayers would be subsidizing communities where assessed values are less.

The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (for example, residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of South County Fire’s operating budget; for 2025 SCF has set the charge at 7.1% of its operating budget. Because they are based on criteria that do not include home values, a 2,500-square-foot waterfront home in Edmonds would pay the same benefit charge as a 2,500-square-foot home on a residential street in Lynnwood. Learn more about the benefit charge and how it is calculated here.

According to Ogonowski, the benefit charge is a fairer way to fund fire services. If RFA annexation passes, he says that Edmonds is essentially stuck with the current benefit charge, but if annexation is voted down, he said that the city could negotiate to have Edmonds’ cost based more on the benefit charge and less on assessed valuation.

Cornell agreed that the benefit charge would help mitigate Edmonds paying more than other communities for services under a funding model that is more dependent on assessed valuation. He stressed that the way to change this – to set the benefit charge to cover a higher portion of the RFA’s operating expenses – is to annex and gain representation on the RFA Board of Commissioners.

“Regarding allocation of the benefit charge, I’m going to go back to an expression I used in my working life: If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” Cornell said. “If you want a stake in increasing the benefit charge, annex into the RFA so that we have representation on the RFA board. As soon as we annex, we get to vote for all seven commissioners – and come 2027, we’ll have the opportunity for further control by running up to three candidates from Edmonds to be on the RFA board. If you want a stake in the future of fire and emergency services including increasing the benefit charge, the only way to do that is by being in the RFA, not by remaining a contract city.”

Ogonowski pointed out that by rejecting RFA, Edmonds could renegotiate its contract now rather than wait and depend on action by the board of commissioners.

Cornell responded that the city negotiated before RFA annexation went to the ballot.

“The city negotiated very well, I think,” he said “They [our negotiators] were able to get concessions from the RFA with regard to the fire stations and rolling stock. The city did a fine job. We’re not going to be able to negotiate the benefit charge right now.”

Additional discussion on RFA Board representation ensued, with Ogonowski expressing concern that the timeline to get actual representatives from Edmonds on the board is almost two years down the road. Cornell countered that Edmonds gaining the ability to vote for all seven board members immediately upon annexation affords the city significant and immediate local control.

This opened the subject of local control, something which both the pro and con sides of the debate claim would be enhanced by approving or rejecting annexation, respectively.

To summarize these seemingly contradictory points of view, Ogonowski argued that annexation would reduce local control, as Edmonds would:

– Initially have only one non-voting member on the RFA board

– Eventually have potentially 2-3 voting members out of 7

– Be part of a larger geographic area making decisions

Cornell countered that annexation would provide meaningful and immediate local control because:

– Edmonds residents will vote on all seven RFA board commissioners

– The city will have direct representation (versus zero representation under the current contract model)

– City council won’t have to manage fire services, which isn’t their core competency

In a nutshell, both speakers agreed that local control matters but disagreed on whether annexation enhances or diminishes it. Ogonowski emphasized the importance of maintaining Edmonds’ unique community characteristics, while Cornell suggested being part of the RFA gives more direct input into fire service decisions. The key difference is their perspective on what constitutes meaningful local control –Ogonowski sees it as maintaining independent decision-making, while Cornell sees it as having a seat at the regional decision-making table.

The final topic was about trust, with Wippel observing that both participants mentioned trust and trusting your elected officials several times over the course of the evening.

Cornell started off saying that, “The proof is in the pudding,” reminding attendees that since 2010 South County Fire has been protecting our community and can claim a remarkable 71% cardiac arrest save rate.

“I think that’s important when we think about trust to look at the work that they have done and the way that they have provided a service to us these many years,” he said. “It’s really astounding to me that it has only been recently that we’ve heard bad things about the RFA and about South County Fire. I mean, how about just saying thank you? I don’t think it’s fair to the men and women of the South County Fire Department, and it’s not fair to the agency. They’ve done good work to say nothing of the devastating impact it would have on Edmonds if we were to lose them.

“If you’re purely talking about cost here, it’s like you’re rooting around the sofa for change,” he continued. “Whether we annex or whether we try to continue a contract with the RFA, the savings, if any, are going to be marginal. And it comes back to an agency that we know, that knows us, who are protecting our community, and who have the infrastructure for everything, like emergency services, hazardous materials, response, etc. You can’t just go out and contract that with some other entity. It doesn’t happen overnight. It happens over a course of years, and in the meantime, the city is getting sucked farther and farther down into this fiscal quicksand.”

Ogonowski echoed Cornell’s praise for the stellar work of South County Fire firefighters but pointed at SCF bureaucracy as a big part of the problem.

“I think the bureaucracy of the RFA itself is what we’re talking about, specifically the costs associated with it and the price that they’re trying to impose on us,” he explained. “I take exception to the way they canceled our contract, as opposed to renegotiating like a real partner to help mitigate some of the cost impact.

“I’d like to understand how big that quicksand is before I spend my money,” he continued. “I’d like to see the city put that out on a table for us and give us their recovery plan. Right now I believe they’ve got the cart in front of the horse. We need to hit the pause button, regroup. Let’s get the horse in front of the cart, see where we are, and then we can make an informed decision going forward for all the financial problems facing the city. The RFA is one of them, but it’s not the only one. Let’s, put this in the right sequence so that we can address it the right way.”

Ogonowski then brought up another trust issue, that of the Ground Emergency Transport (GEMT) program, stating how he believes that South County Fire has been withholding nearly $8 million that is due to the city, and what he described as ongoing litigation by the city attorney to get this money back.

This led to a somewhat heated moment during Monday’s conversation as Cornell and Ogonowski emphatically disagreed with one another over what this is and what it means.

Ogonowski stated there’s an ongoing dispute about $8 million in what he called transport fees, suggesting the RFA has been withholding this money and that the city attorney is pursuing recouping it. He maintains that the city is entitled to this money. Cornell disagreed with these assertions, stating that there is no pending litigation over this, and the city is not entitled to the GEMT reimbursement funds because it is not a Medicaid provider. He also pointed out that the GEMT program did not exist in the original 2010 contract. The exact details remained unclear during the conversation, and both sides agreed to disagree on the status of GEMT.

My Edmonds News researched this issue, and here is what we found:

Section 4.8 of the current contract between SCF and Edmonds addresses this as follows:

“The District shall charge fees for the basic life support and advanced life support transports that it performs. As the EMS service provider for the City, the District shall receive and pursue collections of all Transport Fees in accordance with district policy for transports that originate within the City limits. The District shall remit the amount so received to the City, less an administration fee not to exceed the actual cost of collection on a quarterly basis. The District shall be responsible for, and agrees to prepare and provide in a timely fashion, reasonable documentation and/or reports to the city.” (View the full contract between SCF and the City of Edmonds here.)

According to Christie Veley, South County Fire communications director, a fee for an ambulance ride is billed to the patient through their insurance, and under the terms of the contract is transferred by SCF to the City of Edmonds. Since 2016 SCF has transferred $9.4 million to the city for this, but Veley stresses that this is not because the city is doing the transport, but rather because it’s part of the contract.

The confusion appears to be rooted in the money that SCF gets from the federal government (Medicaid) as part of a cost-share program related to services provided to Medicaid patients. Costs considered for reimbursement include fire department expenses such as ambulance, the equipment and training. South County Fire does an annual cost report, which is used to determine the reimbursement based on these expenses.

To participate in the GEMT program and be eligible for reimbursement, the provider must be enrolled as a Medicaid provider – SCF is so enrolled, the City of Edmonds is not. It is important to note that this GEMT reimbursement is not connected to the amount billed to patients for ambulance service, and hence is not transferred to the city under the current contract terms. The patient is billed a transport fee for his/her own ambulance ride through insurance or other funds, and it is this portion that is paid to the City of Edmonds under the current contract.

More details on the GEMT are available on the Washington State Healthcare Authority website here.

In closing statements, both Cornell and Ogonowski reiterated their praise of the SCF firefighters and the work they do to protect our community.

“In my mind the big question in this election is what kind of community do we want to live in,” Cornell began. “Because if we fail to pass Proposition 1, we are going to be living in a different community because of the fiscal realities that we face as a city. Do we want to live in a community where we have access to cherished public spaces, where we fully fund police and fire, where we are able to continue to have this great place that we all know and love? Do we want to have direct representation, not collateral representation, on the RFA board?

“And regarding our tax dollars, you’re going to pay the tax man one way or another. There are no screaming deals on fire and EMS. If we go someplace else or have to extend the contract, it’s going to cost even more. Passing RFA makes the most financial sense, but it also makes the most sense because we have an agency of people who know us and we know them. I ask you to support Proposition one, to support that the community that we love and the community that we want to continue to love, and the way that we’ve loved it so far.”

“Yes, we all love our city,” Ogonowski said. “We keep hearing about the stable source of funding, right? We’re that stable source of funding. You’re the stable source of funding. It’s your money, and how we use it should be subject to your vote and your understanding of what you’re voting for. That’s the value of these public forums — to help educate us, as opposed to getting half-truths from elected officials, and for us to then integrate this information and make our own personal decisions on the best way to way to move our city forward.”

The session then moved to questions and answers.

One questioner asked why the RFA should not be part of the city budget discussions, since the agency is proposing to increase Edmonds’ costs so drastically. “We think you guys (the RFA) should share the pain with the rest of us,” he said.

“We have been getting a good deal from the RFA in my in my opinion,” Cornell responded. “Regarding sharing the pain, think about what we are funding. It’s not just the fire engines and the ambulances. It’s the people that work at the RFA, the firefighters, the EMTs, the paramedics. They have a right to a living wage and a reliable income. They have a right to state-mandated health care and paid sick leave and all the rest of that. We want to take care of the folks who sacrifice every day in service to us. We want them to be whole. We want them, some of whom are our neighbors, to be healthy. And there’s a cost to that.”

Ogonowski pointed out that Edmonds’ contract specifies a fully burdened wage for the firefighters.

The next questioner asked about what drives up the costs for fire and emergency medical services (EMS).

“The prices of everything are going up,” answered Cornell. “I don’t want to pay more property taxes either, but all the information about fire/EMS costs are publicly available.”

Ogonowski returned to his earlier point about the city being under a contract versus operating under an assessed valuation model. He stressed that under the current contract, “we’re paying everything that we should plus the percentage of overhead to support the ancillary basics.”

Another questioner asked about the city considering raising sales taxes as an option to help fund the shortfall and fire/EMS should RFA annexation fail at the polls.

“Can you explain how instituting an additional sales tax, one of the most regressive tax structures, where everybody in this room and everybody else will have to pay more to go out to eat or do anything else, how that is better than what passing the RFA would do?” she asked.

Ogonowski pointed out that a sales tax bump would be part of “spreading the pain,” and that neighboring cities like Lynnwood have a higher sales tax than Edmonds already, and Edmonds residents still shop there.

Cornell observed that increasing the sales tax would discourage visitors from coming to Edmonds and spending money. He agreed with the questioner that the sales tax is extremely regressive.

Another question referenced an incident from a few years ago when the RFA Board refused to discipline commission members for making disparaging racial comments. “How can I trust them after this?” he asked.

“I know incident you’re talking about,” responded Cornell. “It was vile, disgusting, unfitting in civil society. I completely condemn those statements. But if we vote to annex to the RFA instead of contracting, we’ll be able to directly vote for – or vote out – all those seven commissioners. But if that’s a showstopper for you, I understand.”

Other questions touched on the impact of annexation on other city services, the accuracy of the cost-plus contract claim, and how voters can decide who to believe — given the past mayors supporting annexation while trusted members of the community campaign against it.

Wippel concluded the event by thanking the audience and participants.

The event was video recorded and is available to view here.