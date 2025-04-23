Celebrate creativity, support education at Cascadia Art Museum Art for All event April 27

Take home a beautiful piece of art while supporting education through hands-on art projects, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., April 27, with Art for ALL! at the Cascadia Art Museum.

Art for ALL! is an adaptive art program that has been developed and led by Edmonds School District’s Assistive Technology Team and the district’s Art for ALL! Committee. This program focuses on teaching important academic skills such as literacy, communication, math and science within the context of art projects. All the activities have been designed using a universal design for learning framework, to be accessible to all students regardless of their physical abilities, sensory needs and communication abillities.

According to the school district’s Family News weekly newsletter, authentic participation in art is essential to help students with disabilities develop skills in the areas of complex problem-solving, cognition, physical development, access methods, social skills, critical-thinking, agency, self expression and literacy, to name a few.

This project has been funded by the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

You can register here.