Celebrate Earth Day at PUD’s Energy Block Party April 26

Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) is hosting its Energy Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at its Electric Building headquarters in downtown Everett.

This free event celebrates the 55th annual Earth Day and includes a Truckstravaganza, or Touch-a-Truck, for kids, an electric vehicle show, children’s activities, giveaways and more.

“We are excited to once again host this fun, family-friendly event and I can’t wait to connect with our customers,” said John Haarlow, Snohomish PUD CEO/General Manager. “We have all the same great features from last year, including two presentations for customers who want to go deeper on energy efficiency and solar for their home. I encourage everyone to come and hang out, meet our mascots and have some fun.”

The Energy Block Party will have something for everyone, including:

– A Truckstravaganza, or Touch-A-Truck: If you like trucks, this part of the event is for you. There will be opportunities to visit with our lineworkers and check out bucket trucks, digger trucks and see some of the tools used to keep the power on. Thanks to community partners, you can also marvel at a fire engine, a mobile disaster response unit, an all-electric bus and more.

– An EV car show: Thinking about going electric but don’t know where to start? Get information from your neighbors to find out what they really think of their EVs and hear advice about the buying process.

– Learn about energy-efficiency improvements and going solar during two special presentations in the PUD Auditorium where attendees will also be able to win amazing door prizes. Take note, due to space limitations, these events are limited to 300 attendees each.

– Show Me the Money! 10:30-11:45 a.m. Learn how to maximize current incentives to make your home more energy efficient.

– Empowering Homes: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Learn about solar and battery solutions.

– Info booths and free giveaways: Stop by dozens of booths to get free items to help your home be more efficient – and even win a tree for your yard. You’ll also be able to chat with PUD Commissioners, customer service representatives and find out about jobs at the PUD.

– Children’s activities: The PUD’s Education team will host a booth where children can create a seed ball to plant in their garden at home. PUD’s mascots and its high-voltage demonstration trailer will teach about electricity and safety.

– Food trucks: Five food trucks will be there, including Dick’s Drive-In, Cathouse Pizza, Miller Meats, Vulpine Espresso and Baker’s Dozen Mini Doughnuts.

The event is free. For more information, including parking and transit access, visit snopud.com/