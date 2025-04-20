Celebrating 100 years, Alderwood Garden Club hosting annual plant sale April 26 in Lynnwood

Springtime delivers inspiration to enhance and beautify our gardens, and the Alderwood Garden Club (AGC) is here to help. Its beloved annual plant sale is on Saturday, April 26 and open to the public. Head to the Cedar Valley Grange at 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood from 9 a.m. to noon to find bargain-priced plants that are selected to thrive in our climate.

“We’re well known for the quality of local plants,” said club member Suzy Chandler. “Our members take their favorite plants and open their gardens for the plant sale team to coordinate a dig to divide and carefully prepare plants for our sale.” Peonies and hellebores are typically the most popular flowers with buyers, and the club tries to avoid selling invasive species. Other items for sale include garden tools, garden art, indoor plants, veggie starts, annuals, shrubs and more.

To make shopping easier, volunteers will be on hand to help load purchases directly into buyers’ cars. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Proceeds from the sale help fund a scholarship for a horticulture student through the Edmonds College Foundation, community projects and club activities.

This year’s sale is particularly significant as it’s AGC’s 100th anniversary. Chandler shared its origins: “In January of 1925, the temperature in our area was in the low 30s, and a group of local gardeners were determined to start a garden club focused on ‘cultivating gardens and friendships.’ From that first group of fewer than 10 to the current group of over 90 gardeners, things have certainly changed in 2025, with a stronger focus on sustainable gardening and native species.”

In keeping with the AGC's mission, speakers present useful gardening information (how to start plants from seeds and tips for creating pollinator-friendly habitat, for example) at monthly meetings. Contact Membership Chairperson Barb Beaman bjbeaman@comcast.net with questions about becoming a member.






