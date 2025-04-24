City Chat: What comes next for Edmonds

Thank you!

Your vote in the recent election was more than just a box checked. It was a clear statement of trust, and of your belief in the future of Edmonds. Because of your support, our city will officially join South County Fire—a major step forward that ensures our community will continue to receive high-quality, life-saving emergency services from a partner we already know and trust.

This is a big moment. And it’s a reminder that, when we come together, we can make decisions that protect our present and help shape a better future.

However, as I have been sharing since taking office, we still have difficult conversations ahead.

As many of you know, Edmonds is facing a long-standing financial challenge. Even with fire services moving off our books, we’re still left with a structural gap between the services, amenities, and infrastructure our community love and deserve—and the revenue we collect to provide them. In our most recent budget, we identified a need for at least $6 million in ongoing revenue just to maintain our current level of operations.

That number doesn’t reflect the full picture. It doesn’t include what we’ve already significantly scaled back: the programs and staff positions we’ve eliminated, the streets and buildings in critical need of care, and replacing outdated equipment. And it certainly doesn’t include the investments we should be making—to preserve what we love about Edmonds and to thoughtfully meet the needs of the future.

This isn’t a new issue. Since 2001, when the state limited property tax increases to 1% per year, cities across Washington have been falling behind. Inflation has outpaced our ability to keep up—especially in areas like public safety, infrastructure, and basic city services. Edmonds has tried to weather the storm. We’ve used reserves. We relied on one-time federal aid. We’ve tightened our belt more than most cities—reducing our workforce by 48 full-time positions.

And frankly, many of you have felt that. In the slower response times. In the park maintenance we’ve had to delay. In the programs we have eliminated.

Now, we find ourselves at a crossroads. How do we start building a more stable, sustainable path forward? That might mean asking voters to consider a levy lid lift. But before any decision is made, we want to talk with you — really talk with you.

Over the next few months we need to explore: What kind of Edmonds do we want to live in? What are we willing to invest in to get there? What services and spaces matter most to you—whether it’s safe streets, vibrant parks, strong public safety, or a city hall that responds when you call?

You deserve transparency. You deserve to understand the financial challenges, and to help shape the solutions. That’s how we approached the fire annexation—together, with honesty and openness. And it’s how we’ll approach this next chapter too. I know there are community groups already forming that align with this desire and approach. I am eager to hear from you and work with you. Your voice matters.

Thank you again for your engagement, your care, and your belief in this community. These are not easy times—but they are real. And I believe Edmonds is ready.