City to host in-person open house May 1 on draft development code updates

Want to learn more about — or provide feedback on — the City of Edmonds draft development code updates focused on middle housing and Neighborhood Centers and Hubs? The City of Edmonds is hosting an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1 in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 21 5th Ave. N.

Middle housing refers to housing types such as duplexes, triplexes and cottage homes. Under state law, cities such as Edmonds must allow at least two housing units per lot in residential zones and six types of middle housing. Near major transit stops and where certain 50-year affordability requirements are met, four housing units per lot must be allowed. A code to provide for this must be adopted by June 30.

Click here to view the project webpage for more information on middle housing

Proposed updates to the interim ordinance for Neighborhood Centers and Hubs (NCH) aim to foster more walkable, livable, and inclusive neighborhoods, the city said in an announcement. The NCH code supports a mix of uses including small-scale commercial and multifamily residential. These areas, designated in Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan, are Westgate, Five Corners, Firdale, Medical Expansion District, North Bowl, East Seaview, West Edmonds Way and South Ballinger.

Click here to view the project webpage fore more information on Neighborhood Centers and Hubs

At the open house, attendees will find maps, informational displays and a short presentation at 6:30 p.m. City planning staff will be available to answer questions, explain the proposed updates and gather community feedback. Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, developer, or just curious about what’s happening in your neighborhood, this event offers a great opportunity to get involved, the city said.

If you can’t make it in person, all open house materials will be available online after the event. Visit www.edmondswa.gov/2025codeupdates and click on the “Community Engagement” link to access the resources.

For more information, visit www.edmondswa.gov/2025codeupdates. For questions, contact Navyusha Pentakota or Brad Shipley at 425-771-0220 or via email at 2025codeupdates@edmondswa.gov.