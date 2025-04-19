City to make temporary speed tables permanent

The City of Edmonds said it plans to make the six temporary speed tables it installed in April 2024 permanent.

The speed tables were installed in two locations to reduce speeding: Four on Olympic View Drive between 190th Place Southwest and High Street and two on 8th Avenue South, from Elm Way to 14th Street Southwest. They will now be made permanent traffic calming devices, the city said.

The city’s traffic calming program includes a survey process to determine if property owners support keeping the speed tables after a trial period (typically one year). If 60% or more support the speed tables, and no other issues have developed, then the city will install permanent speed tables if funding is available.

The city recently surveyed adjacent and nearby property owners on both streets to determine their level of support. The responses received by the city exceeded the 60% support threshold at each location.

Based on these results, the 8th Avenue South temporary speed tables will be converted to permanent asphalt devices in summer 2025. The Olympic View Drive speed tables will be converted with a scheduled pavement overlay in summer 2026.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov if you have any additional questions regarding the speed tables. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss using the same phone number and email address.