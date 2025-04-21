Reminder: Clothes For Kids to hold Lives We Transform auction in Lynnwood April 26

Clothes For Kids will be hosting the annual Lives We Transform Auction at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature:

– Silent and live auctions filled with items and experiences

– Shoe drive raffle

– Stories that showcase the impact of donors’ support

“Together, we can transform young lives. Every dollar raised at this event directly supports Clothes For Kids, helping us provide essential school wardrobes to students in need,” wrote Clothes For Kids in a press release. “Your generosity ensures that children in our community can confidently attend school, ready to learn and succeed.”

Clothes for Kids is a nonprofit that provides clothing and shoes to students from low-income families in Snohomish County. Founded in 1984 by Sharie Ennis, a PTA member at an Edmonds School District elementary school, Clothes For Kids started out in a school classroom in Lynnwood before moving to its present-day storefront near Meadowdale High School.

Tickets are sold at the Clothes for Kids website.

Email Executive Director Cassie Morey for more information: director@clothesforkids.org