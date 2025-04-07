Cocoon House director to speak at Edmonds Kiwanis Club meeting April 8

Andrea Wyatt, director of community engagement at Cocoon House, will be the speaker at the Tuesday, April 8 Edmonds Kiwanis Club meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Foundation for International Services, 505 5th Ave. S., Suite 101, Edmonds.
Founded as an emergency shelter for youth in 1991, Cocoon House has grown to include a continuum of programs designed to prevent and end youth homelessness. Cocoon House offers short- and long-term housing, street outreach and prevention services aimed at strengthening families in Snohomish County.
