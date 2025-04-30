Corinthian Yacht Club offers sailors a chance to race, cruise and socialize

The wind was perfect Sunday, April 27 for Corinthian Yacht Club of Edmonds to host its annual Challenge Cup with Everett’s Milltown Sailing Association, Nineteen boats competed in three short buoy races. CYCE took the honors for this year’s race and possession of the Challenge Cup banner.

Corinthian Yacht Club of Edmonds’ annual racing schedule begins in February with the Winter Frostbite series of biweekly Sunday races, culminating in the Milltown Challenge Cup. May through August, there are races every Wednesday evening. As the days shorten, biweekly Sunday races resume with the Halloween series running from mid-August through October.

In June the club has the Mad Dash, a single- or double-hand casual pursuit race from Edmonds to Port Ludlow on Saturday and a race back to Edmonds on Sunday. The race is focused on beginners and families.

The highlight of the year is the Foulweather Bluff race in October. It’s a Puget Sound Top 25 qualifying race and attracts about 70 boats and the area’s most avid racers. New racers are encouraged and welcome.

The club also has an annual Memorial Day cruise to Port Madison, a summer dock party a fall Change of Watch banquet in November and awards potluck in January.

CYCE was established in 1980 to provide north end sailors with an affordable and friendly community for racing, cruising and socializing. The club is a mix of long-time members and newcomers. “It’s a welcoming, low-key group whose members are always willing to share knowledge with new sailors,” the club said in an announcement.

Dues are $80 per year plus a $60 initiation fee. Learn more at cycedmonds.org.